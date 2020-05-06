Coronavirus: 11 community cases reported on Friday

The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed an additional 261 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Friday (June 5), the majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are 11 community cases - six are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents, and five Work Pass holders.

MOH says the lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer swabs being conducted.

Among the 11 cases, six are linked to previously confirmed cases, and had already been placed on quarantine, and one is linked to a dormitory cluster. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining four.

More details will be released tonight.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com