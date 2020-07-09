Coronavirus: 125 new cases reported in Singapore; 21 from community and 1 imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 125 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (July 9).

Of these, 21 cases are from within the community — four Singaporeans/PRs and 17 Work Pass holders, with a majority of cases being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Of the 21 cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine, said MOH.

There is also one imported case that has been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

candicecai@asiaone.com