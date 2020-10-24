Coronavirus: 14 new cases in Singapore; 11 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Oct 24), taking Singapore's total to 57,965.

They included three new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Based on its investigations so far, two of these cases are in the community, and one resides in a dormitory.

There were also 11 imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, 10 new cases, all imported, were reported in Singapore.

The cases involved individuals who returned from Bangladesh, France, the Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

They comprised one Singaporean, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders and one student's pass holder.

Among them was a one-year-old baby girl who returned from the United Arab Emirates, MOH said.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

No community cases were reported.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients and no new coronavirus clusters were announced yesterday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from no cases to two cases in the same period.

With three cases discharged yesterday, 57,817 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 52 patients remain in hospital, while 39 are in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 41.6 million people. More than 1.1 million people have died.

