Coronavirus: 15 community cases reported on Thursday

The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed an additional 517 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday (June 4), the majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are 15 community cases - two Singaporeans/Permanent Residents, and 13 Work Pass holders.

All 15 cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. They are all asymptomatic, but MOH had swabbed them to confirm and verify their status.

More details will be released tonight.

