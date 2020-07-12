Coronavirus: 178 cases with one local unlinked community case reported on Sunday

[UPDATE 10.00 PM]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional 178 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore today (July 12), the majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There is one community case, a 67 year old Singaporean male who worked as a non-teaching staff at Shatec, as well as one imported case, a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India on July 6 and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are 182 confirmed cases who are currently hospitalised, with one patient in critical condition, warded in the intensive care unit.

259 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities today.

4 new places have been added to the list of locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 patients. They are:

Western Union at 301 Ubi Avenue 1

Rivervale Mall

Lenskart at Jurong Point

Causeway Point

There is no need to avoid places visited by confirmed Covid-19 patients, as these locations will be cleaned and disinfected at the guidance of National Environment Agency (NEA), the Ministry of Health said.

