Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged

The Life Church and Missions along Paya Lebar Road and Grace Assembly of God church in Tanglin. Two of the new cases were linked to existing clusters linked to the churches.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Rei Kurohi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three new cases of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, were confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 19), bringing the total number infected to 84.

Two of the new cases were linked to existing clusters - one was linked to Grace Assembly of God church and one was linked to The Life Church and Missions.

The third case has no links to travel to China or previous cases and was first warded as a dengue patient.

The 57-year-old Singaporean woman went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on Feb 13 and Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on Feb 15.

Subsequent tests confirmed she had a coronavirus infection on the afternoon of Feb 18 and she was immediately transferred to an isolation room.

The Health Ministry said the patients who had shared the same room while she was in the general ward have been transferred to single rooms.

"They have been tested for Covid-19 infection, and the results are pending. So far, none of the contacts has any respiratory symptoms. Contact tracing of NTFGH staff who had been in contact with the case is underway. The room has also been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

The case linked to Grace Assembly of God church - the largest cluster here with 22 - is a 35-year-old Singaporean woman. She was confirmed to have Covid -19 on the morning of Feb 19 and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The patient linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore is 54-year-old Singaporean man. He has no recent travel history to China but travels frequently to Malaysia for work. He was confirmed to have the virus on the morning of Feb 19 and is currently warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

Meanwhile, five more patients have been discharged, including the 66-year-old man from Wuhan who was the first confirmed case here.

He was warded on Jan 22 and had spent nearly a month in hospital. His 37-year-old son, who was warded a day after him, has yet to be discharged. They are among the cases who have spent the longest time in hospital.

A total of 34 patients have now recovered. Of the 50 cases in hospital, most are stable and improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Feb 19, MOH has identified 2,593 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,172 are currently quarantined, and 1,421 have completed their quarantine.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

SERVICES