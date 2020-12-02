Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central

SINGAPORE - About 300 DBS employees were evacuated from their office at Marina Bay Financial Centre on Wednesday (Feb 12), after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

An e-mail seen by The Straits Times sent at 12.55pm on Wednesday said that there was a confirmed case at the DBS Asia Central office on the 43rd storey of Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) Tower 3.

The 300 members of staff working on the same floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure and have been told to work from home for the time being.

The e-mail said that contact tracing is currently being conducted to ensure those who were in contact with the affected employee are informed.

Office premises, including common areas like lift lobbies and toilets, are also being deep cleaned as a precaution.

Employees on a leave of absence will receive basic grocery packs, and all staff have access to a medical helpline, webinars as well as virtual doctors.

The same e-mail said that on Sunday, a confirmed case had also been detected at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1.

ST has contacted DBS and Marina Bay Financial Centre for more information.