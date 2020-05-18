Coronavirus: 305 new cases reported today

The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed 305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 18), the lowest figure since April 12, when the country found 233 cases.

Most of the new cases are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Two of the cases are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

Further details will be provided later tonight.

A total of 28,343 cases have been reported in Singapore so far, with 9,340 cases discharged and 22 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

