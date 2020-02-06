Coronavirus: 4 community cases including 80-year-old female Singaporean reported on Tuesday

[UPDATE: 10.27pm]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional 544 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (June 2), the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are four community cases - one is a Singaporean, two Work Pass holders, and one Work Permit holder. The Singaporean case is an 80-year-old female family member of a previously confirmed case, and had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Among the three Work Pass and Work Permit holders, one had been picked up as a result of proactive screening of migrant workers working in essential services. One is a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had already been placed on quarantine earlier. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining case.

709 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 331 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. Six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 12,306 cases who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Two locations among a list of public places that were visited by cases in the community during the infectious period were removed from the list today. The first is Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre (505 Jurong West St 52), which the patient/s had visited on May 17 between 9am and 9.30am.

The second is Don Don Donki at 100AM (100 Tras Street), which the patient/s had visited on May 17 between 12.40pm and 2pm.

The statement said the list will be updated on a rolling 14-days basis, i.e. one incubation period, and as epidemiological investigations progress.

This brings the total number of cases to 35,836, with 23,175 patients discharged and 24 deaths.

