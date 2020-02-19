Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster

SINGAPORE - Another four people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection here, with three of them linked to the biggest cluster - the Grace Assembly of God church.

The church has now been linked to 21 cases, or about a quarter of the total of 81 confirmed cases here.

The fourth person announced yesterday is also linked to previous cases – the anaesthesiologist and a Chinese national who is a non-medical contact of his.

The patient is a 35-year-old Malaysian woman who is a work pass holder here. She is a family member of the Chinese national. She became sick on Feb 12 and was on home quarantine as a close contact from Feb 15.

Before that, she had gone to work at FoodXchange @ Admiralty. Her job does not entail dealing with food, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) .

She was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance on Feb 17, and confirmed infected the same day.

Of the three cases linked to the church, two are administrative staff at two different hospitals.