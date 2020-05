The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed 447 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 2), a drop from yesterday's 932. Most of the new cases are Work Permit holders living in the dormitories, with four cases involving Singaporeans/PRs.

Further details will be provided later tonight.

A total of 17,548 cases have been reported in Singapore so far, with 1,268 cases discharged and 16 deaths.

