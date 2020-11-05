Coronavirus: 486 new cases reported in Singapore today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 11). Out of these, the vast majority are cases involving work permit holders residing in dormitories and two are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

This brings the total number of cases to 23,822, with 2,721 patients discharged and 20 deaths.

The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory as it is recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits, MOH said.

MOH will share more details in its update later tonight.

