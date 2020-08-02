Coronavirus: 5 imported cases and 1 community case reported on Sunday

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 313 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Aug 2, 12 noon. The vast majority of the cases are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There is one case in the community, who is a Singapore Permanent Resident, as well as five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.