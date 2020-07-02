Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan

SINGAPORE - Five Singaporeans are aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan which saw its number of passengers infected with the coronavirus jump to 61 on Friday (Feb 7).

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Straits Times that all five have reported that they are physically well, and the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo is in contact with them to provide necessary consular assistance.

The Diamond Princess' passengers, comprising 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members, are now in their third day of a two-week quarantine aboard the ship, which is docked in the waters off Yokohama.

Japanese officials announced 41 new cases on Friday, and said that those who have tested positive have been transferred ashore for treatment.

The 41 cases comprise 21 Japanese, eight Americans, five Australians, five Canadians, and one each from Argentina and Britain. None are in serious condition.

Passengers have been confined to their rooms since Wednesday, as Japanese health authorities continue screening those aboard.