The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed an additional 518 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (May 31), with the majority being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are also three cases in the community, all of whom are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

More details will be provided tonight.

