Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong

Heritage Chalet pictured on Jan 26, 2020. Heritage Chalet is one of the government quarantine facilities.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Linette Lai
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - There were 524 people under quarantine as of Sunday (Feb 2) night, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the spread of the new coronavirus from Wuhan.

Of these, 222 are in government quarantine facilities and 302 are serving quarantine at home, he said.

"Persons under quarantine are required to stay in their designated location at all times during the quarantine period," Mr Wong told Parliament on Monday (Feb 3).

"They cannot physically interact with others living in the same premise."

Those under home quarantine have to report their health status at least three times a day via video call, and spot checks are conducted to ensure they do not leave. Those who breach the quarantine order may be fined or jailed.

In his ministerial statement, Mr Wong said being able to detect and isolate infected patients and their close contacts is Singapore's second line of defence against the virus, which has infected more than 17,000 people and killed 361 in mainland China.

Those who are considered high-risk are put under quarantine, while lower-risk groups, such as travellers returning from other parts of mainland China, are asked to take a 14-day leave of absence.

Those under leave of absence are expected to remain home as much as possible and maintain a record of those they come into close contact with.

They should also minimise time spent in public places, avoid crowds and keep tabs on their health, Mr Wong said.

But he stressed that even though Singaporeans are concerned about themselves and their family members, they have to do their part to cooperate.

He cited reports of landlords stigmatising tenants based on their nationality, or evicting mainland Chinese tenants who are on leave of absence.

"Some residents, upon learning that there is a person under home quarantine or leave of absence in the same apartment block, have asked that the person be moved elsewhere," he added.

"But we should not be resorting to irrational and irresponsible actions. Doing so will only pull our society apart, and foster division and suspicions, all of which will make it harder for us to deal with the challenges at hand."

Mr Wong added that if necessary, the Government will not hesitate to take firm measures or put in new laws against irresponsible actions that will end up putting Singapore and Singaporeans at greater risk.

"In such difficult times, we should not let our fears overwhelm us and cause us to take selfish or irresponsible actions," Mr Wong said.

"Instead, let us rise to the occasion, support each other and look out for one another, so that we can all get through this together."

