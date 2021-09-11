Coronavirus: 568 new local cases, 1 death in Singapore on Sept 10

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 568 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and five imported ones on Friday (Sept 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

This makes a total of 573 new Covid-19 cases.

A partially vaccinated 80-year-old man died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Friday, bringing Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 58.

The daily number of cases has again more than doubled from one week ago, when it stood at 219 last Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 127 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Health Ministry.

The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 70,612.

The Singaporean man who died developed symptoms last Saturday and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, said MOH.

He had a history of diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

MOH is closely monitoring 10 clusters, down from 11 on Thursday.

The cluster at fresh produce wholesaler Hu Lee Impex reported four new cases on Friday, with a total of 31 cases.

MOH said there was no evidence of spread beyond the workplace, market stallholders and household contacts of cases. Of the 31 cases, 26 were staff — including 14 vegetable packers — and five were household contacts of cases.

Hu Lee Impex has an office at Chin Bee Avenue, and a branch at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

The clusters linked to staff at five bus interchanges continued to grow, with 18 new cases added to clusters in Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Clementi and Bishan.

Those clusters were caused by workplace transmission among bus drivers and interchange staff, and there is no evidence of spread to commuters, MOH added.

The biggest cluster among them, Toa Payoh bus interchange, has 203 cases in total, after six new cases were added.

Bugis Junction is still the largest active cluster, now standing at 308 cases after adding three new cases. The virus was spread among staff and visitors.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard had 23 new cases, bringing its total to 55. Most of its cases are residents of the 38 Kian Teck Drive dormitory, and 22 of the new cases were already quarantined.

Thirty-two new cases were added to the cluster at the construction site at 30 Sunview Way, which now has 69 cases, with no evidence of spread beyond the worksite. Of its new cases, 31 were already quarantined.

These two clusters added the most number of cases on Friday. The case increase at the Changi General Hospital cluster was declining, MOH said. It added two new cases, making a total of 64.

There are 689 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.

These include six in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 25 who require oxygen support.

