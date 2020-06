The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed an additional 569 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (June 3), majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are seven community cases - one Singaporean/Permanent Resident, and six Work Pass holders.

More details will be released tonight.

