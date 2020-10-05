Coronavirus: 876 new cases reported on Sunday

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 876 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (May 10), with most patients Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 23,336, with 2,296 patients discharged. The local coronavirus death toll currently stands at 20.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

