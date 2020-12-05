Coronavirus: 884 new cases reported in Singapore today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 884 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 12). Out of these, the vast majority are cases involving work permit holders residing in dormitories and three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

This brings the total number of cases to 24,671, with 3,225 patients discharged and 21 deaths.

MOH will share more details in its update later tonight.

The article has been amended to exclude the false positive cases from the total number of cases.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com