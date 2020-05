The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed 614 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 22), with four community cases. Most of the new cases are foreign workers living in the dormitories.

Further details will be provided later tonight.

A total of 30,426 cases have been reported in Singapore so far, with 12,117 cases discharged and 23 deaths.

