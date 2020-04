The Ministry of Health has reported 897 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 24) with only 13 cases within the community. The rest of the cases consist of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

It's a 140 drop from yesterday's 1,037 confirmed cases. Further details will be provided later tonight.



This brings the total number of cases to 12,075, with 924 patients discharged and 12 deaths.

