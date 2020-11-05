Coronavirus: Community cases decrease, 876 new cases reported on Sunday

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 876 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (May 10), with 860 cases among Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. There are 11 new cases among Work Permit holders residing outside dormitories.

Two cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents, another two cases among work pass holders, and one imported case who is on Stay-Home notice.

425 more cases have been discharged.There are currently 1,097 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 19,498 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In addition, MOH said it regularly reviews the laboratory tests and recently found that 33 cases from a laboratory were false positives, due to an apparatus calibration issue for one of its test kits. Subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that these were negative cases.

There were no false negative results discovered from their review, and MOH has taken immediate actions to rectify the situation. The laboratory has stopped all tests and is working to resolve the calibration issue.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 23,336, with 2,721 patients discharged. The local coronavirus death toll currently stands at 20.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.