Coronavirus: Dance and exercise sessions at Expo help improve health and mood of recovering patients

SINGAPORE - Twice daily, recovering Covid-19 patients staying at Singapore Expo take to the floor for a mass exercise session.

A widely circulated video shows a healthcare worker leading patients in a dance workout at the Expo, said the Woodlands Health Campus (WHC) on Thursday (May 14).

The healthcare worker is seen dancing enthusiastically to an unidentified beat, despite being decked out in personal protective equipment. Dozens of foreign worker patients are seen following her lead.

A few other healthcare workers are also shown in the video, dancing along.

A WHC spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that its Expo healthcare team started a series of exercises and activities on Monday (May 11) to improve the well-being of patients.

These activities are meant to lift patients' mood and help them remain active while recovering at the community care facility.

"The video shows one such mass exercise session, which lasts about 15 minutes. Sessions are conducted twice a day," the spokesman said.

"So far the response and participation have been positive."

She added that the healthcare team there observes the patients' health and breathing conditions during the exercise.

Patients' oxygen levels are also measured post-exercise to help identify anyone who might require more medical attention.

"Through these exercises, we also hope to impart healthy lifestyle tips that patients can continue to practice even after their discharge," the WHC spokesman said.

Positive signs both from the patients and the healthcare workers. Posted by District Singapore on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

"As part of safety and infection control measures, we have also regularly reminded everyone about safe distancing measures."

All 10 halls at Singapore Expo have been converted into community care facilities with a total capacity of 8,000 beds.

Such care facilities are meant for those with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.