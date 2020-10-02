Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Officials should not spread information prematurely as this could cause confusion and alarm during a crisis situation, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (Feb 9).

"Internally we will make sure that our processes are strengthened and our people involved in all these know their roles well," said Mr Chan, who is part of the multi-ministry coronavirus task force.

Mr Chan was responding to questions from reporters about a Health Ministry press release on Friday announcing Singapore was moving to the orange disease outbreak status.

While the news officially broke after about 5.20pm that day, an earlier version of the release had been leaked to the public several hours before and was circulating widely on WhatsApp and other channels.

Mr Chan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, said officials should have the discipline and maturity not to share information prematurely.

But at the same time, in order to work fast during a crisis situation, information needs to be shared simultaneously with multiple agencies, he said.

Mr Chan shared that when Singapore switched its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) to orange, all ministries had to step up measures.

The Government was able to execute changes within a few hours because it worked as a network where "everybody chipped in".