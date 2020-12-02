Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital

A photo from Feb 4, 2020, shows people with masks at the link bridge to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Joyce Lim
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Doctors in the public sector will have to restrict their work to within one hospital, while patients and healthcare staff should also limit their movements across different healthcare premises.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) sent this directive to public hospitals in a bid to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission of the coronavirus. It took effect from Monday (Feb 10) and applies to all public hospital staff, including administrative and ancillary staff.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an MOH spokesman said that while public hospitals remain committed to offering essential services such as treatment of coronavirus cases and emergency cases, non-urgent treatments and appointments are being progressively deferred where clinically appropriate, to allow hospitals to focus on essential services.

This means that patients who see doctors at different hospitals for various ailments will have to decide which institution they want to stick with.

Said the ministry: "We will be working closely with the healthcare institutions to explore various means for this to be carried out effectively without impacting patient care and safety."

It did not give other details.

Healthcare professionals in the private hospitals and specialist clinics have also been advised to similarly avoid cross-institutional movement, said the ministry. It is not mandatory for them at this point.

Parkway Pantai, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Thomson Medical said they will be following the MOH guidelines closely, their spokesmen told ST. They are awaiting further instructions.

Said a Thomson Medical spokesman: "Should the restriction be implemented, we anticipate some impact to maternity patients, who will have to decide if they wish to follow their gynaecologist or the hospital of their choice to see to their maternity needs."

At Parkway Pantai, which is the biggest private chain with four hospitals, doctors in its employ will be restricted to one facility, similar to those in government hospitals, says Dr Noel Yeo, chief executive officer of Mount Elizabeth Hospital. These are usually accident and emergency staff doctors or radiologists.

But specialist doctors can choose up to two Parkway Pantai hospitals at which to treat their patients. In a circular sent to the doctors, they were told they have up to noon on Friday to declare their primary and secondary sites of practice.

The restriction will take effect from next Monday.

The Parkway Pantai chain of hospitals in Singapore includes Mount Elizabeth, Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth Novena, and Parkway East (formerly East Shore).

Said Dr Tan Chi Chiu, a gastroenterologist with a clinic at Gleneagles Hospital: "We had the separation during Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) as well and we coped. Personally, I do all my work in Gleneagles anyway so it doesn't affect me."

One doctor who requested not to be named, questioned if private-sector specialist doctors should be allowed to move between two hospitals and clinics.

He said: "There is a high chance of the virus spreading in hospitals, just like during Sars period. Hence limiting the movement of doctors to one hospital will help to limit the spread of the virus."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

