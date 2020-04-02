Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats

In a photo taken on Dec 27, 2013, a man with his luggage waits for a lift.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Landlords who evict tenants who are on home quarantine order, or leave of absence (LOA), or based on nationality during the coronavirus situation could be barred from renting to foreign work pass holders in future.

In a joint statement on Monday night (Feb 3), the Manpower, Education and National Development ministries said that the government had received feedback about landlords evicting such tenants.

"Landlords found to have irresponsibly evicted their residents may face restrictions and even be barred from renting out their flats to foreign work pass holders in future," the statement said.

It added that there are guidelines for landlords with tenants on home quarantine or LOA, and that there is "no need" to evict such tenants.

The ministries reiterated that those placed on home quarantine orders or LOA, who could be workers or students, "are well, and that these are simply precautionary measures to protect Singaporeans" from the spread of the virus.

They added that those who are unwell or with a fever or respiratory symptoms will be sent to a hospital for assessment and isolated if they are a suspect case.

Travel restrictions on those with a recent travel history to China, including a 14-day LOA for returning Singapore residents and long-term-pass holders, kicked in late on Saturday.

The Straits Times reported on Monday of cases of landlords closing their doors on tenants returning from China. Workers, and their employers and agents, were left scrambling to find alternative accommodation.

On Sunday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said 30,000 work pass holders who are China nationals left Singapore over the Chinese New Year break and have not returned. But not all of them live in housing estates.

The authorities are gathering data on who these workers are and where they are staying in Singapore.

She said landlords, dormitory operators or even co-tenants should not evict these people as "by and large they are not unwell".

Similarly, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam called out those who spread anti-Chinese sentiments the same day. Citing examples of landlords evicting tenants who are on home quarantine or LOA, he said: "You know they are on leave of absence or home quarantine so that the rest of Singapore, all of us, can be safe. So if they are tossed out onto the streets, where are they going to go?"

There are 18 cases of coronavirus infections in Singapore, two of which are Singaporeans. The rest are Chinese nationals who had travelled from Wuhan, the capital city of China's Hubei province and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats
Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants irresponsibly may be barred from renting out flats
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES