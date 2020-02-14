Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch

Until March 31, nurses will be entitled to free daily lunch sets sponsored by the Pek Kio Merchant's Association.
PHOTO: AFP
Jean Lau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Nurses will get to not only skip the lunchtime queues at one hawker centre but also enjoy that adage-defying free lunch in the latest initiative for front-line workers dealing with the coronavirus.

Moulmein-Cairnhill Constituency Office on Friday (Feb 14) announced the launch of "MoCa Cares For Nurses", which allows nurses in their uniform to enjoy priority queues at 33 participating stalls in Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.

The constituency office said in its statement: "With five hospitals located within the Moulmein-Cairnhill constituency, merchants and grassroots leaders have rallied together on Valentine's Day to show their love for the many nurses living and working in the area, as they are fighting tirelessly at the front line against Covid-19."

In the vicinity, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital are handling coronavirus cases.

The campaign, however, is extended to nurses from public and private hospitals and clinics islandwide. 

Until March 31, nurses will also be entitled to free daily lunch sets sponsored by the Pek Kio Merchant's Association.

They will also be eligible for the Five Loaves programme, in which they can redeem a free loaf of bread every week from the two bakeries located beside the food centre.

Two hair salons in Pek Kio Neighbourhood Town have also extended to nurses discounted haircuts at $9, down from the usual $14.

Participating merchants and stallholders can be identified with a "MoCa Cares For Nurses" decal on their shopfront.

The initiative was launched on Friday by Moulmein-Cairnhill constituency grassroots adviser Melvin Yong during his visit to the Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Grassroots organisations Healthcare Professionals Nurse

TRENDING

Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES