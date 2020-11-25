Coronavirus: No active clusters for first time since Feb 3

SINGAPORE - There were no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Nov 24).

This is after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

On Tuesday, MOH also announced 18 new coronavirus cases including 13 foreign domestic workers.

With Tuesday's new cases being all imported, it means that there were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 14th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23.

There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Tuesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,183.

The new patients were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Of the 18 new cases, two were Singaporeans who returned from the Netherlands and Indonesia.

There was also a 37-year-old male work pass holder and a 35-year-old female dependant's pass holder who arrived from Pakistan, as well as a 47-year-old male short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With eight cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,064 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital while 39 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.