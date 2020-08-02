Coronavirus: No need to suspend school, says Ong Ye Kung, after some parents express concern about children’s safety

SINGAPORE - There is no need to suspend school, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung stressed on Friday (Feb 7), after some parents expressed concern about their children’s safety even as Singapore raised its response to the coronavirus outbreak to Orange.

“Some parents have suggested suspending school. But this is a drastic move that will disrupt life for many families, and it is also not realistic to expect older children to stay home the whole time school is closed,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday night (Feb 7).

System-wide, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has implemented enhanced measures, including suspending inter-school activities and external activities until the end of the March school holidays.

“This is to reduce the mixing of students across schools and exposure to large crowds at public places”, said Mr Ong.

“We have also put in place a stringent hygiene regime, ensuring students and staff practise good personal hygiene, and also social hygiene protocols such as wiping down surfaces after use,” he added.

Mr Ong said: “Should there be wide community spread - which we hope will not happen - and given all the measures we have taken, schools may actually be one of the safest places for our students.

“We are calling on our 33,000 educators to make that happen,” he said.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation and do the necessary steps to keep our people safe.