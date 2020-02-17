Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, 'dirty looks' from others

Ms Nurul Ashikin with her father Abdul Wahab Hassan and mother Siti Zuraidah Khamis.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
The New Paper

When Ms Nurul Ashikin sat down for lunch at a food court recently, she was shunned.

The 25-year-old nurse, who was in uniform, told The New Paper: "I was on lunch break and the couple who sat at the next table talked loudly about how I wasn't supposed to be sitting there.

"They said 'Why is she sitting here?' and I felt hurt because it was at a foodcourt in the hospital where I work."

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise here, going home after work has also been a challenge for her.

Ms Nurul, who has been a nurse for four years, said that she has had to put up with people purposefully moving away from her on trains and giving her "dirty looks".

She said: "In a time like this, you can't blame people for being 'kiasi' (overly afraid)."

Now she changes out of her uniform before going home.

Despite such instances, she said she is touched by acts of kindness that she has been receiving from the community.

For instance, an initiative to give nurses priority queue at 33 participating stalls in Pek Kio Market and Food Centre, was announced on Friday.

The campaign will be extended to all nurses islandwide until March 31.

Ms Nurul said: "It's very heartwarming to know our sacrifices are appreciated. Even a 'thank you' makes it all worthwhile."

HECTIC

Work has been hectic since the first case was detected here.

She said: "I've had my fair share of ups and downs over the last few weeks, there are major changes to guidelines and protocols every day.

"It can be overwhelming."

Ms Nurul comes from a nursing family.

Her father, Mr Abdul Wahab Hassan, 54, and mother, Madam Siti Zuraidah Khamis, 49, have been nurses for the last 33 and 27 years respectively.

"When she first told us she wanted to be a nurse, I objected to it," said Madam Siti, a senior assistant nurse.

Mr Wahab, a nursing officer, added: "We know how stressful this job is.

"There are people out there who look down at us because we do the 'dirty' work."

Mr Wahab said the nursing profession requires grit and determination.

He said: "What kept me going as a nurse over the last 30-plus years is faith.

"It is our responsibility to heal and cheer patients on. When you do your job well, they remember you.

"I have patients who visit me at my ward sometimes. The feeling is priceless."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Nurse Healthcare Professionals

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES