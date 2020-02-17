Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, 'dirty looks' from others

When Ms Nurul Ashikin sat down for lunch at a food court recently, she was shunned.

The 25-year-old nurse, who was in uniform, told The New Paper: "I was on lunch break and the couple who sat at the next table talked loudly about how I wasn't supposed to be sitting there.

"They said 'Why is she sitting here?' and I felt hurt because it was at a foodcourt in the hospital where I work."

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise here, going home after work has also been a challenge for her.

Ms Nurul, who has been a nurse for four years, said that she has had to put up with people purposefully moving away from her on trains and giving her "dirty looks".

She said: "In a time like this, you can't blame people for being 'kiasi' (overly afraid)."

Now she changes out of her uniform before going home.

Despite such instances, she said she is touched by acts of kindness that she has been receiving from the community.