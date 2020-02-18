Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected

A floor at Ngee Ann City Tower A has been cordoned off and the area is being cleaned after a DBS staff working there tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is the second employee from the bank to be infected and a close contact of the first case, DBS said.

In a notice issued to tenants on Monday (Feb 17), Ngee Ann City's management said the affected office space and floor have been closed off and common areas such as lifts and toilets are being deep-cleaned and disinfected in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines.

General manager Lim Yen Li said in the notice: "We have immediately cordoned off the area where he worked and have initiated a (series) of deep cleaning processes in the immediate area as well as the common areas where the case was last seen.

"Special cleaning and disinfection have been done in the surrounding areas as a precaution."

Last week, DBS vacated 300 employees from one of its offices on the 43rd floor of Tower 3 at Marina Bay Financial Centre.

This was after a 62-year-old employee working there was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest case, announced by MOH on Monday evening, is a contact of the 62-year-old.