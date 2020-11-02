Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe

Professor Leo Yee Sin (left), executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, chief health scientist at the Ministry of Health, during a press conference on Feb 10, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Salma Khalik
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Several of the locally infected patients with no known links had seen a doctor two or three times before they were sent to hospital.

This is because the illness generally starts mild with non-specific symptoms such as cough, sore throat, slight fever and feeling tired, said Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

These are symptoms tens of thousands of people suffer from every day in Singapore alone, she added.

So it is difficult to identify those infected by the novel coronavirus if they have no links to China or to other patients.

She said they may be mildly sick for more than a week before the virus affects their lungs.

That is why those who feel unwell are advised to stay home, or if they need to go out, to wear a mask so they do not spread disease to others.

Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, chief health scientist at the Ministry of Health (MOH), said: "In today's environment, be prudent. If you are feeling febrile, it's better to stay at home."

Prof Leo said that much is still not known about the disease; why some people get mildly ill, while others may die of it.

From global cases, she said it appears that the elderly, people with underlying health problems or those who are immuno-compromised tend to do worse.

In Singapore, several patients have needed either high dependency because their conditions are unstable, or even intensive care as they require intubation to ensure they get sufficient oxygen.

As of Sunday (Feb 9) night, six patients are in intensive care. These are patients of different ages, and not just the older ones, she said.

The first six patients who recovered all had mild symptoms.

Patients in intensive care whose lungs are no longer working well get mechanical aid in their breathing.

Patients in both ICU and high-dependency wards are continuously monitored - that is, minute by minute - for their oxygen level, heart and respiratory rate, blood pressure and temperature.

Any change triggers an alert and medical staff will be with them immediately.

Prof Tan said some patients "mount a strong immune response to the virus".

It is sometimes this strong response that does harm to their bodies, occasionally damaging their organs.

Prof Leo said the body "has a certain degree of redundancy, such as two kidneys, which most of the time works at 50 per cent".

When the person's immune response affects the organs, the doctors try to get the patient through the illness without too much damage to their organs.

As this virus affects primarily the lung, that is where most damage may occur.

She added that in the patients here, there has been little effect on their other organs so far.

"There are very few whose kidneys or livers are affected. It's mostly the lungs," she said.

A bit of good news – one ICU patient is now feeling better and came out of intensive care on Sunday, she said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Outbreaks and Epidemics National Centre for Infectious Diseases patients

TRENDING

Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Coronavirus: Chinese celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li slammed for &#039;stingy&#039; donation
Coronavirus: Chinese celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li slammed for 'stingy' donation
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demand to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Mum reunites with deceased daughter through VR
Mum reunites with deceased daughter through VR
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Famous George Town mural in Penang now an eyesore
Famous George Town mural in Penang now an eyesore
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
&#039;Death with dignity&#039;: Peruvian woman sues to end her life
'Death with dignity': Peruvian woman sues to end her life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES