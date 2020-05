The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 573 new coronavirus cases in Singapore at 12pm today (May 4).

Of these, fives cases are Singaporeans/PRs, with a majority of cases being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said MOH.

The total count of coronaviruses cases in Singapore now stands at 18,778.

