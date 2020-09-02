Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather

The Ministry of Health reported that the total number of people confirmed to have the coronvirus rose to 44, on Feb 9, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed here on Sunday (Feb 9), said the Ministry of Health.

The third case is a 54-year-old Singaporean man who works at Resorts World Sentosa.

All three have no currently known links to previous cases or recent travel history to China.

The total number of people infected here has grown to 43.

Six are now in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, up from four previously, said MOH in its latest update.

Meanwhile, four have been discharged, making up a total of six who have recovered.

The grandfather, Singapore's case 41, reported onset of symptoms on Feb 1, and had visited a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day, and again on 5 February. He sought treatment at Hougang Polyclinic on Feb 6, and at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's emergency department on Feb 7 where he was immediately isolated. He was confirmed to have the infection on Feb 8 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church (5 Boundary Road), and a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents' Committee. He had also picked up his grandchild outside Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan (755 Upper Serangoon Road). He stays at Upper Serangoon Road.

The second case, case 42, is a 39-year-old Bangladeshi work pass holder here. He is also warded in an isolation room at NCID.

His symptoms surfaced on Feb 1, and he went to a GP clinic on Feb 3, and Changi General Hospital on Feb 5.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Changi General Hospital after a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, and was then transferred to NCID.

Before being admitted to hospital, he had visited Mustafa Centre in Little India, and stayed at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

The third new case is a 54-year-old male Singaporean, who is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital. He was in Malaysia on Jan 26.

His symptoms set in on Jan 30, and he visited two GP clinics on Jan 30, Feb 5 and Feb 6 before seeking treatment at Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 6.

He was warded in an isolation room on Feb 7 before he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 8 night.

Prior to being admitted to hospital, he had stayed at home at Fernvale Close, except for trips to seek medical treatment and once to work at Resorts World Sentosa.

On Friday, Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to orange as the coronavirus spread further within the country, with more new cases of unknown origin announced.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon), orange is one step below red, which signifies an out-of-control pandemic. At orange, the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact, but the situation is still under control.

Extra measures to reduce mingling in schools, tighten access to hospitals and limit large events have since been put in place.

After the outbreak response was raised on Friday, supermarket shoppers flew to stock up on items such as rice, instant noodles and toilet paper.

Government leaders have asked shoppers to remain calm, and assured Singaporeans that there are enough food supplies.

On Sunday, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said panic buying is unnecessary as the Government has a strong national stockpile and supply chain in place and local food manufacturers have also stepped up production.

Such each-man-for-his-own behaviour in a crisis also affects vulnerable groups of society and reflects poorly on Singapore in the world's eyes, he added.

Globally, more than 810 have been killed, mostly in China, with more than 37,000 infected worldwide.

Currently, the mortality rate of the virus in China is 2 per cent, but outside Hubei province, the mortality rate is 0.2 per cent.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus health

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot dead at least 21 people in shopping mall
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES