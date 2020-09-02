Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed here on Sunday (Feb 9), said the Ministry of Health.

The third case is a 54-year-old Singaporean man who works at Resorts World Sentosa.

All three have no currently known links to previous cases or recent travel history to China.

The total number of people infected here has grown to 43.

Six are now in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, up from four previously, said MOH in its latest update.

Meanwhile, four have been discharged, making up a total of six who have recovered.

The grandfather, Singapore's case 41, reported onset of symptoms on Feb 1, and had visited a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day, and again on 5 February. He sought treatment at Hougang Polyclinic on Feb 6, and at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's emergency department on Feb 7 where he was immediately isolated. He was confirmed to have the infection on Feb 8 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church (5 Boundary Road), and a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents' Committee. He had also picked up his grandchild outside Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan (755 Upper Serangoon Road). He stays at Upper Serangoon Road.

The second case, case 42, is a 39-year-old Bangladeshi work pass holder here. He is also warded in an isolation room at NCID.

His symptoms surfaced on Feb 1, and he went to a GP clinic on Feb 3, and Changi General Hospital on Feb 5.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Changi General Hospital after a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, and was then transferred to NCID.