Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 more cases, bringing total to 30

SINGAPORE - Two more cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 6).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 30, of which 11 are Singaporeans.

One of the new cases is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. The second case announced on Thursday has no recent travel history to mainland China and does not appear to be linked with previous cases.

The second case was confirmed late on Wednesday night and contact tracing is still in progress, with a focus on identifying any links it may have with past cases or travellers from China.

So far, all previously announced confirmed cases have been either Chinese nationals from Hubei, or individuals with links to travellers who are Chinese nationals.

All of these cases have been isolated and ring-fenced, said MOH.

"But we must be prepared for the possibility of new infection clusters involving locals within the community, not linked with recent travel to China or contact with recent PRC travellers," said the ministry.

The two new cases announced on Thursday are in stable condition. Of the remaining cases, 25 are stable or improving, and one has been discharged.

But the condition of two cases has worsened. One is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and another requires additional oxygen support.

DETAILS ON NEW CASES

First case: He is a 41 year-old Singaporean who did not travel to China recently and, for now, does not appear to have links to previous cases.

He was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Monday. He was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday night.

He was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for further treatment and is warded in an isolation room.

The man developed a fever on Jan 28 and visited a general practitioner clinic the next day.

He sought treatment at another GP clinic on Jan 30 before he was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Monday.

Epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are being done to identify people who had close contact with the case, and to establish any link he may have had with confirmed cases in Singapore or travellers from mainland China.

MOH said it is interviewing the patient and his close contacts, and investigating the locations he had recently been to.

Second case: He is a 27-year-old male Singaporean who also has no recent travel history to mainland China.

He is one of the four Singapore residents being investigated at NCID after attending a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel from Jan 20 to 22.

The private business meeting included participants from China, including Hubei. Also at the event were two South Korean men and one Malaysian man confirmed to be infected after they left Singapore.

The 27-year-old Singaporean who attended the same conference was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Thursday. He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

After Japan's 45 cases, Singapore has the second highest number of coronavirus infections outside of China.

On Wednesday, four cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by MOH, including the youngest patient confirmed so far, a six-month-old baby who is the child of an infected couple. The couple's maid was also infected.

Three of Wednesday's cases are linked to a cluster of local transmissions - the first here - announced on Tuesday. The last case is an imported one involving a Chinese tourist from China's Wuhan city.