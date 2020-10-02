Coronavirus: Singapore reports lowest daily figure in 6 months

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 2), taking Singapore's total to 57,794.

This is the lowest daily new figure since March 12 which had nine cases.

Friday's new cases included one community case, who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, MOH confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, after removing two community cases it had announced earlier when further tests confirmed the individuals did not have Covid-19.

Initial tests showed they were borderline-positive.

In an update on Thursday night, the ministry revised the number of community cases from three to one. The sole case was a permanent resident.

Among the 15 imported cases reported were four special pass holders who are crew members of a ship that arrived from Malaysia on Sept 23.

They did not disembark, and were later taken to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while on board.

The other imported cases counted three Singaporeans and two permanent residents among them, with the others being long-term pass holders, and one on a short-term visit pass.

Eight arrived in Singapore from India between Sept 17 and Sept 28, including two Singaporeans. The third Singaporean returned from Indonesia on Sept 19. The remaining two imported cases came from France and the Philippines.

Separately, Junction Nine in Yishun and the Orchis Food Court at Changi Airport Terminal 1 were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining three patients.

One was identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission. He was tested during quarantine.

The other two were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the same period.

With 24 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,497 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Forty-four patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 201 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 34.5 million people. More than one million people have died.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

