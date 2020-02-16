Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular

MOH said that three more cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed here, on Feb 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed here, bringing the total number to 75, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 16).

Of the new cases, two are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and the other is linked to a previous case.

One of the three new cases is a regular serviceman in The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

Meanwhile, one more patient has been discharged.

To date, a total of 19 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 56 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

With 18 confirmed cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster here now. Services and activities at both its branches have been suspended for about two weeks.

On Friday, the MOH reactivated its network of 900 general practice clinics, designated Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), which provide subsidised treatment, investigations and drugs during public health outbreaks for patients with symptoms.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents will pay a flat subsidised rate of $10 for consultation and treatment at PHPCs. Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors pay $5. Patients with respiratory symptoms can also go to polyclinics, where the subsidies will also apply.

Doctors have been advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms to prevent further community spread of the coronavirus.

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers
Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
In &#039;virus-free&#039; Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
In 'virus-free' Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Gossip mill: See A-Mei&#039;s mansion that&#039;s worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: See A-Mei's mansion that's worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES