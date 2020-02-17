Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days

SINGAPORE - A new Stay-Home Notice will be introduced for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China.

They will be required to remain at home at all times for 14 days, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong told reporters on Monday (Feb 17).

The new scheme will take effect from Feb 18 at 11.59pm, and apply to all returnees with recent travel history to China, outside of Hubei province, within the last 14 days.

This will be stricter than the current leave of absence (LOA), which has allowed those returning to leave their homes briefly, for example, for their meals or to buy household supplies.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on the coronavirus with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, stressed that there will be penalties for those who flout the Stay-Home Notice and the Government will ensure strict compliance.

The new scheme replaces the LOAs, which will no longer be issued.

Mr Wong said: "There are a substantial number of Singapore citizens, PRs, long-term pass holders still in China.

"At some point in time, they will want to come back to Singapore, especially after the Chinese New Year holidays. There's a higher chance now that some of them will be infected with the virus."

The Stay-Home Notice also applies to all work-pass holders, which means they should not leave their place of residence, the Ministry of Manpower said on Monday.

If the notice is breached, MOM said it could take action against the employer or worker.

Existing work-pass holders with Hubei-issued passports or with recent travel history to Hubei should still defer their return. They will continue to be quarantined when they return to Singapore.

MOM added that employers have to ensure that their work-pass holders on Stay-Home Notice can obtain meals and other daily essentials. If the work-pass holder is unable to make his own arrangements, the employer will have to make the necessary arrangements.

If support from employers is not forthcoming, work-pass holders should report their difficulties to MOM.

Even when under the Stay-Home Notice, the ministry said there was no need for workers to be segregated from others living in the same room or apartment, though social interactions and contact should be minimised.