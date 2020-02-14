Coronavirus: Worship at other churches, mosques to continue

The Grace Assembly of God church has stopped all services and activities for two weeks since the confirmation on Wednesday that two of its employees had contracted the coronavirus, which causes the disease Covid-19.

Yesterday, another five cases were linked to the church, making it seven cases there in total.

The church's senior pastor, Reverend Wilson Teo, later said in a message to congregants that he tested positive for the virus and has been warded since Tuesday.

This is the second local cluster linked to a church and the third church affected by the outbreak.

A couple from Wuhan and three Singaporeans have been linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar, while a 71-year-old Singaporean visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church before he was warded for the virus.

National Council of Churches of Singapore president Terry Kee said churches will continue to provide worship services but requested that those who are unwell to stay home.

He told The New Paper: "In response to the two clusters linked to churches, we call upon churches to secure attendance information that can help in the tracking of (contacts)."

Weekend services at churches and Friday prayers at mosques are expected to go on, with precautionary measures already in place since the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level was raised to orange last week.