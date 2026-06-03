Singaporean cosplayer spots man allegedly filming under her skirt while reviewing footage: 'Disgusted and appalled'

While conventions may be a place to share your hobbies with likeminded people, it is by no means a completely safe space.

That is something Singaporean cosplayer Rimi, who declined to provide her real name, can attest to after she realised a man had allegedly attempted to record upskirt footage of her while she was at a Nijigen Expo 2026 in Malaysia last Saturday (May 30).

Nijigen Expo 2026 is an anime, manga and gaming convention that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from May 30 to June 1.

Footage from a camera set up at her booth in Nijigen that recorded the incident has gone viral since Rimi, also known as Rimirinx3, shared it on Instagram, garnering over 17,600 likes and over 700,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

In the video, the 30-year-old cosplayer can be seen tending to her booth and a customer when a man dressed wholly in black - along with a black mask - approaches her from behind.

While Rimi continues working at her booth, the man angles a phone attached to a selfie stick under her skirt, surreptitiously taking glances down at the phone and remaining out of Rimi's line of sight.

A staff member from an opposite booth notices something amiss and snaps a picture of the man standing behind Rimi before approaching to alert her of the situation.

Turning around, Rimi treats the suspect as a customer and offers to pose for a photo, but highlights in her video that she was confused as to why the man's selfie stick was extended while taking a proper photo of her.

The man then asks for Rimi's Instagram account before leaving the scene.

The staff member from before approaches Rimi again, explaining that he believed the man had been trying to take upskirt footage of her but was uncertain and thus did not confront the individual.

After reviewing footage from her booth, however, Rimi and the staff member concluded that the man was indeed taking upskirt footage of her, notifying Nijigen staff of their suspicions.

Extra security was subsequently added on the second day of Nijigen and the man was barred from entry on the third day, 8days reported.

'Disgusted and appalled'

In her 15 years of cosplaying, this is the first time that she's caught someone attempting to take upskirt footage, Rimi told AsiaOne.

"I felt disgusted and appalled that there are still such individuals doing voyeuristic acts in anime conventions," she said.

Rimi's no stranger to ill-intentioned convention-goers, however, as she shared: "I have experienced a brushing incident in 2014 (in Singapore) when a man pretended to trip and touched my chest."

While this incident has certainly been an unpleasant experience for her, this has not put Rimi off cosplaying or attending conventions.

She praised Nijigen's staff for being proactive, highlighting how security had been stepped up after they reported the incident to them.

In comments on her post, she also highlighted that she had been wearing safety shorts at the time, stressing the importance of putting them on when wearing skirts.

"It's really a must-have when wearing skirts," she stated.

Rimi also advised other cosplayers: "It is hard to prevent actions that are conducted by individuals with malicious intent, so always look out for each other and be on alert and inform the organisers when you see suspicious individuals around the venue."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com