Cost-of-living special payment: Singaporeans to get up to $600, up from $400 announced in Budget 2026

The Government will be increasing the quantum of the cost-of-living special payment from $400 to $600 in light of the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore's economy, Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7).

"Given the uncertainty in the Middle East, it is still too early to update our projections of inflation in Singapore, or to quantify the full impact on households," he said during the ministerial statement.

"But we know the situation has amplified cost of living anxieties for Singaporeans."

This cost-of-living special payment, originally announced in Budget 2026, previously ranged from $200 to $400 in cash.

Following SMS Siow's announcement, a $200 increase in quantum will be provided to Singaporeans, changing the disbursement to a range between $400 and $600.

Only Singaporeans earning up to $100,000 in assessable income who do not own more than one property are eligible.

About 2.4 million Singaporeans will receive this additional payment, to be disbursed in September, SMS Siow added.

With the looming energy crisis and rising fuel prices, cost of living in the impending months are also a concern for households.

To reassure Singaporeans, the disbursement of the $500 CDC vouchers announced in Budget 2026 will be brought forward from January 2027 to June 2026, he stated.

Support for transport

In particular, SMS Siow also highlighted how the rising price of fuel has had "an immediate effect" on the earnings of platform workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers.

While the National Trades Union Congress has worked to cushion the blow with fuel vouchers and fare adjustments, the Government will also step in to provide assistance.

This will come in the form of a disbursement of $200 in cash to active platform workers, private hire car drivers and taxi drivers from the end of the month, Siow said.

He further added that certain essential bus services, such as those for school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities will receive temporary aid from the Government in co-funding cost increases so that these services can continue without disruption.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com