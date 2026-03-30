Cotton On Asia to close; Cotton On Singapore still operating

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Cotton On will close its business in Singapore. This is incorrect. The affected entity is Cotton On Asia, part of the Cotton On Group. We are sorry for the error.

Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer Cotton On is set to close its holding company Cotton On Asia.

According to a Government Gazette notice on Monday (March 30), liquidators from PwC Singapore were appointed to wind up Cotton On Asia.

A second entity, Cotton On Singapore, is still operating as a retail business providing clothing for adults.

Cotton On Asia is part of Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer Cotton On Group, founded in 1991. The brand opened its first store in Singapore at Wisma Atria in 2007, and its Asia headquarters here in 2014 with more than 90 staff.

Cotton On's website currently lists more than 30 stores in Singapore.

Brands under Cotton On that are available in Singapore are Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, stationery brand Typo and shoe brand Rubi.

The group operates in 22 countries with more than 20,000 employees, according to its website.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com