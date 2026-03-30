Cotton On to shut operations in Singapore

Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer Cotton On is set to close its business in Singapore.

According to a Government Gazette notice on Monday (March 30), liquidators from PwC Singapore were appointed to wind up Cotton On Asia.

The announcement comes after almost 10 years of operations in Singapore, when its first store opened at Wisma Atria in 2007.

Cotton On’s website currently lists more than 30 stores in Singapore.

Brands under Cotton On that are available in Singapore are Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, stationery brand Typo and shoe brand Rubi.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com