Fireworks, sober clubbing, kids carnival: Ring in 2026 at these heartland celebration sites

If you prefer to ring in the new year with family and friends closer to home, you'll be able to do so at these heartland countdown sites.

From hitting the "Eras" dance floor in Boon Lay to attending the Poporo Kids Carnival in Tampines, residents can look forward to a wide range of activities designed to bring the community together.

The People's Association (PA) grassroots organisations will organise countdown celebrations on Dec 31 at seven heartland venues - Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands - as part of ONE Countdown 2026.

This year's heartland countdown celebrations are organised and supported by some 700 grassroots leaders and community volunteers, and the activities are curated to encourage residents to connect, contribute and care for one another, PA said in a media release on Friday (Dec 5).

AsiaOne picks out some of the highlights:

For music lovers

Residents in Boon Lay and Woodlands can look forward to music-centric celebrations.

At Woodlands Waterfront Countdown held at the Woodlands Waterfront Park from 9pm to 12.15pm, residents can try 'sober clubbing' with lively performances by DJ Ezra Hazard and enjoy mocktails, coffee and snacks served by home-based businesses.

Over at the hardcourt in front of Block 215 Boon Lay Place, the "Eras" dance floor will feature DJ-led multilingual hits from the 60s to today, with the playlist shaped by community voting.

Themed "Building Brighter Futures!", the celebrations will take place from 7pm to 12.30am.

For families

Families with young children can head down to Our Tampines Hub's Town Square to enjoy the Pororo Kids Carnival, which includes bookmark-making activity and bouncing on Pororo-themed castles. Older children can also experience esports try-outs and games.

The activities will start from 12pm on Dec 31 and end at 12.15am the next day.

Over at One Punggol's countdown celebrations from 6pm to 12.30am, residents can enjoy performances such as harmonica ensembles, karate demonstrations, and even a thrilling fire circus.

For art lovers

Those who are feeling reflective as the New Year draws near can consider visiting the countdown at the open field next to Futsa Arena @ Yishun.

Themed "Dare to Dream", residents can pen hopeful messages on postcards which will be mailed back to them next year as reminders of their aspirations.

At Marsiling's countdown, residents can join in a community art piece by adding colours to three large decorative banners.

Meanwhile, Keat Hong's countdown held at Keat Hong Square will feature a recycled fashion showcase with cancer survivors modelling sustainable outfits.

These three events will start at 8pm.

For more information on the heartland countdown celebrations, visit PA's website.

Apart from the heartland countdown events, Singaporeans can also check out other ONE Countdown 2026 New Year's Eve activities at locations such as Clarke Quay, Marina Bay, Sentosa and Singapore Sports Hub.

[[nid:725249]]

editor@asiaone.com