New Year countdown: Celebrations, fireworks in city centre and at 7 heartland sites across Singapore

Singaporeans and visitors can look forward to a spread of celebrations and fireworks displays to usher in the New Year, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Themed ONE Countdown 2026, live performances and family-friendly activities have been lined up at seven heartland sites, and in Clarke Quay, Marina Bay, Sentosa and Singapore Sports Hub.

The seven heartland sites, organised by the People's Association, are: Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands.

The five migrant worker recreation centres at Kranji, Penjuru, Soon Lee, Terusan and Tuas South, and more than 10 dormitories across Singapore will also host countdown celebrations.

Countdown 2026 with Super Junior at Singapore Sports Hub

Two of the highlights for the countdown at Singapore Sports Hub are the Countdown 2026 concert and a 35-minute long fireworks display — the longest countdown fireworks in Singapore.

The concert, headlined by K-pop group Super Junior, will also feature Chinese singer Chen Huan and local musicians including Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi.

There will also be free community activities, including performances taking place throughout the hub's precinct.

Marina Bay

The Marina Bay area will also see a hive of activities, including The Togetherland by World Christmas Market.

Other activities include: live performances at Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay, light projections on The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and artworks by artists with disabilities.

Fireworks will once again light up the Marina Bay skyline at midnight.

Sentosa

The countdown party at Sentosa's Siloso Beach will feature live performances, including Mediacorp's countdown show.

There will also be a carnival, movie marathon and family-friendly activities at Palawan Kidz City Rooftop and Palawan Green.

Participants can also look forward to a fireworks display.

Clarke Quay

Over at Clarke Quay, there will be live music performances from local bands and DJs.

There will also be interactive art installations across various art activation zones and a drone show over the Singapore River.

Public transport services to be extended

Public transport operators are also working on extending transport services and will share further details on the arrangements in December.

More information on the sites and programmes for ONE Countdown 2026 can be found here.

[[nid:721853]]

editor@asiaone.com