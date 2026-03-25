Over 200 counterfeit bags, perfumes seized in 2 cargo containers at ICA's Pasir Panjang Scanning Station

More than 200 counterfeit items were found in two cargo containers at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) Pasir Panjang Scanning Station last week.

ICA shared details of the two foiled smuggling attempts in a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 24).

The inbound containers were targeted based on information received by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre, said the authority.

On March 16, ICA's image analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of a container and directed it for further checks.

More than 180 pieces of suspected counterfeit goods were found.

And on March 18, another container was similarly flagged for anomalies.

Over 40 pieces of suspected counterfeit goods were discovered.

Both cases were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.



ICA said it is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure.

Those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com