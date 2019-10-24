Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services

SINGAPORE - A husband-and-wife pair allegedly lived on the prostitution earnings of a Bangladeshi woman originally hired to work as a dancer in a club the man managed.

A district court heard that she was later "coaxed" to perform sex work.

The two Indian nationals, Priyanka Bhattacharya Rajesh, 31, and her husband Malkar Savlaram Anant, 51, have claimed trial to prostitution-related charges under the Women's Charter.

They are also accused of three offences each under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act.

Court documents stated that Priyanka and Malkar allegedly harboured three Bangladeshi women - including the sex worker - "by means of abuse of power for the purpose of exploitation... in Singapore".

The women and their workplaces cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

The Straits Times understands that this case could potentially lead to the first labour trafficking conviction under the Act.