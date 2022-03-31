Couple apologises after realising miscarriage may not have occurred at NUH's emergency department

SINGAPORE - A 36-week pregnant woman who waited at the National University Hospital (NUH) for two hours may not have lost her baby at the hospital's emergency department (ED), said her husband on Thursday (March 31).

In a Facebook post, the woman's husband said the facts have been made clear to the couple after a few meetings with NUH.

"Based on the information provided by the hospital, we realised that the miscarriage may not have occurred at the hospital ED," he wrote on Facebook.

He added that his wife was bleeding profusely when she was at home and when she arrived at the hospital, the bleeding had subsided but did not completely stop.

He also clarified that the nurses at NUH had checked on his wife at intervals.

The man said: "I recognise and apologise that my original post on Facebook has created unintended speculation and abuse of staff.

"After clarifications on the facts with the hospital, I would like to thank them for saving my wife."

The man added that the matter has been resolved and said he and his wife will not be making any further comments on the case.

The Straits Times has contacted NUH for comment.

The man's Facebook post comes a week after NUH apologised for the incident and said it should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

NUH had said in its statement on March 23 that the hospital is reviewing its process of managing expectant patients admitted to its emergency department so that such incidents do not happen again.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.