Couple to be charged with murder of 11-year-old daughter

The police have arrested a couple who are believed to be involved in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

She was unconscious when an ambulance took her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Tuesday (Nov 10) morning. The child was later pronounced dead at 12.40pm, the police said in a news release.

The police were alerted to the unnatural death at 1.20pm that day.

Her biological mother and her stepfather, both aged 26, were apprehended following police investigations.

The couple will be charged in court tomorrow with murder with common intention. If found guilty, the suspects will face the death penalty.

editor@asiaone.com